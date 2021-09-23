Benchmark Initiates Coverage on Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN)

Benchmark started coverage on shares of Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark’s target price points to a potential upside of 55.05% from the stock’s current price.

CTRN has been the topic of several other reports. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Citi Trends from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Citi Trends from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th.

Get Citi Trends alerts:

CTRN opened at $74.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $673.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.79. Citi Trends has a 52-week low of $22.49 and a 52-week high of $111.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.37.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $237.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.20 million. Citi Trends had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 44.49%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Citi Trends will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Citi Trends news, Director Margaret L. Jenkins sold 3,500 shares of Citi Trends stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.89, for a total transaction of $283,115.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP James A. Dunn sold 20,000 shares of Citi Trends stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.71, for a total transaction of $1,754,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 66,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,821,224.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,200 shares of company stock worth $2,096,290 over the last ninety days. 6.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citi Trends in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,515,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citi Trends by 408,145.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 408,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,517,000 after purchasing an additional 408,145 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citi Trends by 699.6% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 405,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,297,000 after purchasing an additional 354,973 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Citi Trends by 336.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 346,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,040,000 after purchasing an additional 267,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highside Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citi Trends in the first quarter valued at approximately $12,821,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

About Citi Trends

Citi Trends, Inc engages in the retail of urban fashion apparel, accessories, and home decor. It offers products under its Citi Steps and Red Ape brands. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Savannah, GA.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Citi Trends Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citi Trends and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.