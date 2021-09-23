Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a growth of 20.3% from the August 15th total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

GVDNY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research note on Monday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Givaudan from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Givaudan in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $96.89 price target on Givaudan and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Cheuvreux downgraded Givaudan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Givaudan currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.20.

Givaudan stock opened at $96.48 on Thursday. Givaudan has a fifty-two week low of $73.05 and a fifty-two week high of $102.30. The company has a market capitalization of $44.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.60 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.73.

Givaudan SA is engaged in the manufacture and distribution of fragrance and flavour products. It operates through the Fragrances and Flavours segments. The Fragrances segment produces and sells fragrances into business units: Fine Fragrances, Consumer Products and, Fragrance and Active Cosmetic Ingredients.

