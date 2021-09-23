FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.56.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FEYE. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of FireEye from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of FireEye from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FireEye from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of FireEye in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of FireEye from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

In other FireEye news, COO John P. Watters bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.49 per share, with a total value of $277,350.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William T. Robbins bought 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.92 per share, with a total value of $439,920.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 482,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,167,554.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 113,878 shares of company stock worth $2,007,640. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FEYE. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in FireEye in the 1st quarter worth about $34,095,000. Shapiro Capital Management LLC raised its position in FireEye by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 13,676,390 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $267,647,000 after buying an additional 1,516,925 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in FireEye by 127.3% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,234,331 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $43,726,000 after buying an additional 1,251,240 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of FireEye by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,986,222 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $444,561,000 after purchasing an additional 964,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of FireEye by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,243,310 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $85,799,000 after purchasing an additional 878,863 shares during the last quarter. 84.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FireEye stock opened at $17.95 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.86. The company has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.63 and a beta of 1.07. FireEye has a 12-month low of $12.28 and a 12-month high of $25.53.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The information security company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.18. FireEye had a negative net margin of 22.83% and a negative return on equity of 9.57%. Analysts predict that FireEye will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FireEye

FireEye, Inc operates as an intelligence-led security company. The firm engages in intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, respond to and remediate cyber attacks. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMEA; APAC; and Other.

