Kesselrun Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KSSRF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Kesselrun Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KSSRF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the August 15th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of KSSRF opened at $0.10 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.14. Kesselrun Resources has a 52 week low of $0.10 and a 52 week high of $0.37.

About Kesselrun Resources

Kesselrun Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company owns 100% interest in the Bluffpoint property comprising of 280 mining claims covering an area of 8,857 hectares located in the Kenora mining division of northwestern Ontario.

