Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $148.87.

NTLA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James upped their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $168.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Intellia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $83.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Get Intellia Therapeutics alerts:

In related news, Director Jean Francois Formela sold 553,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.73, for a total value of $73,449,596.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laura Sepp-Lorenzino sold 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.24, for a total value of $3,594,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 833,279 shares of company stock valued at $117,165,467 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Intellia Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $32,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Intellia Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $47,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Intellia Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $49,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in Intellia Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $77,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $81,000. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NTLA opened at $149.05 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $152.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.64. Intellia Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $18.81 and a 1-year high of $202.73. The company has a market cap of $10.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.12 and a beta of 2.14.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.40). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 39.01% and a negative net margin of 442.58%. The company had revenue of $6.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.61) EPS. Intellia Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 59.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Intellia Therapeutics will post -3.12 EPS for the current year.

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

Further Reading: Fibonacci Channel

Receive News & Ratings for Intellia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.