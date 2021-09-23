SVB Leerink Increases Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) Price Target to $205.00

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) had its price objective upped by analysts at SVB Leerink from $195.00 to $205.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 22.68% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $193.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th. upgraded Mirati Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Mirati Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mirati Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.25.

MRTX opened at $167.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.81 and a beta of 1.37. Mirati Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $131.46 and a 1-year high of $249.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.93.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.40) by ($0.83). Equities research analysts expect that Mirati Therapeutics will post -11.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 84.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 157 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Mirati Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Mirati Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $125,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Mirati Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Mirati Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000.

About Mirati Therapeutics

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutics. The firm’s products targets the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer. Its clinical pipeline consists of Adagrasib, MRTX1133, and Sitravatinib. The company was founded on December 13, 1995 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

