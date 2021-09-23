UniCredit S.p.A. (BIT:UCG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of UniCredit S.p.A. (BIT:UCG) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €11.81 ($13.89).

UCG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €12.50 ($14.71) target price on UniCredit in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Berenberg Bank set a €12.10 ($14.24) target price on UniCredit in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.00 ($12.94) target price on UniCredit in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €13.40 ($15.76) price objective on UniCredit in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, UBS Group set a €13.55 ($15.94) price objective on UniCredit in a research report on Tuesday.

UniCredit has a 52 week low of €12.82 ($15.08) and a 52 week high of €18.38 ($21.62).

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Central Eastern Europe segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, hedging, and treasury solutions.

