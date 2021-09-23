Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Stock Rating Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) was upgraded by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has a $395.00 target price on the information technology services provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $235.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 22.32% from the stock’s previous close.
GLOB has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Globant from $284.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Globant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Cowen lifted their target price on Globant from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Globant from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Globant from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Globant currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.00.
Shares of GLOB opened at $322.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 182.44 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $282.25 and a 200 day moving average of $240.17. Globant has a one year low of $165.50 and a one year high of $332.79.
Globant Company Profile
Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It offers application development and maintenance, testing, and infrastructure management. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.
