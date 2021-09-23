Canaccord Genuity Initiates Coverage on Celtic (OTCMKTS:CLTFF)

Equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Celtic (OTCMKTS:CLTFF) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Celtic stock opened at $1.50 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.59. Celtic has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $2.10.
Celtic Company Profile
