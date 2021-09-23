Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Tate & Lyle (OTCMKTS:TATYY) to Hold

Tate & Lyle (OTCMKTS:TATYY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tate & Lyle Ventures and Agri Investment Fund have co-led a 3.5m investment into Fugeia, a newly formed functional food technology business with a focus on gut health. “

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on TATYY. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Tate & Lyle in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tate & Lyle in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Investec lowered shares of Tate & Lyle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tate & Lyle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.00.

Shares of Tate & Lyle stock opened at $38.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Tate & Lyle has a 12-month low of $30.64 and a 12-month high of $46.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.28.

About Tate & Lyle

Tate & Lyle Plc engages in the provision of ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage and other industries. It operates through the following segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products. The Food & Beverage Solutions and Sucralose segment provides solutions for customers that meet consumer demand for healthier and tastier food and drink.

