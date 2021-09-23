Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Thermon Holding Corp. is engaged in providing engineered thermal solutions, known as heat tracing, for process industries, including energy, chemical processing and power generation. Products offered by the Company include heating cables, tubing bundles and control systems while services offered by it includes design optimization, engineering, installation and maintenance services. Its products provide an external heat source to pipes, vessels and instruments for the purposes of freeze protection, temperature and flow maintenance and environmental monitoring. Thermon Holding Corp. is based in San Marcos, Texas. “

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Thermon Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th.

Shares of NYSE THR opened at $16.07 on Tuesday. Thermon Group has a one year low of $9.98 and a one year high of $22.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $535.63 million, a PE ratio of 64.28 and a beta of 1.61.

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $71.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.40 million. Thermon Group had a return on equity of 4.57% and a net margin of 2.79%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Thermon Group will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Thermon Group by 138.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,341 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Thermon Group by 66.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Thermon Group by 67,688.9% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 6,092 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Thermon Group by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,817 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Thermon Group in the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. 94.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and trade of engineered thermal solutions for process industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States & Latin America (US-LAM), Canada, Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific (APAC).

