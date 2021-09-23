F-star Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FSTX) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

F-star Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FSTX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $35.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 362.35% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of F-star Therapeutics from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of F-star Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

FSTX stock opened at $7.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 8.57 and a quick ratio of 8.57. F-star Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.88 and a 52-week high of $15.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.88.

F-star Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FSTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.15). Equities analysts expect that F-star Therapeutics will post -3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of F-star Therapeutics by 65.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of F-star Therapeutics by 76.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 7,994 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of F-star Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $215,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in F-star Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $337,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in F-star Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $387,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.92% of the company’s stock.

About F-star Therapeutics

F-star Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. It focuses on transforming the lives of patients with cancer through the development of tetravalent mAb2 bispecific antibodies. The firm’s product candidate, FS118, simultaneously targets two immune checkpoint receptors, LAG-3 and PD-L1, to directly address known tumor evasion pathways.

