Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $55.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.89% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It acquires single tenant, operationally essential real estate where the tenants conduct retail, service or distribution activities. The Company has investments throughout the United States. Its portfolio of properties is leased to tenants operating in different industries which includes restaurants; general, specialty and discount retailers; movie theatres; education facilities; health, fitness and recreational facilities; automotive dealers, parts and service facilities; and supermarkets. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. is based in Scottsdale, Arizona. “

Get Spirit Realty Capital alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Mizuho raised their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Truist Securities increased their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $48.63 price target on Spirit Realty Capital and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James increased their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.24.

NYSE SRC opened at $50.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 47.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Spirit Realty Capital has a twelve month low of $29.40 and a twelve month high of $52.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.56.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 3.84% and a net margin of 23.87%. The company had revenue of $164.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.69 million. Research analysts predict that Spirit Realty Capital will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Michelle M. Frymire purchased 2,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $51.00 per share, with a total value of $121,686.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,372. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 49.1% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 2.3% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 10,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 8.1% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 4.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 4.9% during the first quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 8,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. 96.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Spirit Realty Capital Company Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc operates as a holding company. Its in-house capabilities include acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance and accounting and capital markets. The company was founded on August 14, 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Featured Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Spirit Realty Capital (SRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Realty Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Realty Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.