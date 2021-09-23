Isos Acquisition (NYSE:ISOS) Now Covered by Analysts at CJS Securities

Investment analysts at CJS Securities initiated coverage on shares of Isos Acquisition (NYSE:ISOS) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. CJS Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 30.65% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of NYSE:ISOS opened at $9.95 on Tuesday. Isos Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.55 and a twelve month high of $10.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.89.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Isos Acquisition stock. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Isos Acquisition Co. (NYSE:ISOS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000. Institutional investors own 45.20% of the company’s stock.

Isos Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Westport, Connecticut.

