Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Now Covered by Raymond James

Analysts at Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price target on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 14.74% from the company’s current price.

BAX has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Baxter International from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen raised shares of Baxter International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $93.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays upgraded shares of Baxter International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $93.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Baxter International in a report on Sunday, September 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.75.

Shares of NYSE BAX opened at $81.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.39. Baxter International has a 52-week low of $73.12 and a 52-week high of $88.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $78.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.42. The stock has a market cap of $40.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.66.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. Baxter International had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Analysts predict that Baxter International will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Baxter International in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Baxter International by 63.3% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 542 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Baxter International in the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Baxter International during the second quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in Baxter International during the second quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International, Inc provides portfolio of essential renal and hospital products, including acute and chronic dialysis, sterile IV solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies; premixed and oncolytic injectable, bio surgery products and anesthetics, drug reconstitution systems and pharmacy automation, software and services.

