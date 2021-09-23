Solitario Zinc (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Solitario Zinc (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) (TSE:SLR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Solitario is a gold, silver, platinum-palladium, and base metal exploration company actively exploring in Brazil, Mexico and Peru. Solitario has significant business relationships with Anglo Platinum, Newmont Mining and Votorantim Metais. Solitario has approximately US$24 million in cash and marketable securities and no debt. Solitario is traded on the American Stock Exchange (AMEX: XPL) and on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: SLR). “

NYSEAMERICAN XPL opened at $0.54 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.53. Solitario Zinc has a one year low of $0.37 and a one year high of $1.25. The firm has a market cap of $31.57 million, a P/E ratio of -18.00 and a beta of 1.62.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Solitario Zinc by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,332,390 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $893,000 after acquiring an additional 230,800 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Solitario Zinc by 310.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 311,982 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 236,040 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Solitario Zinc in the 1st quarter worth $178,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Solitario Zinc by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 86,683 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 29,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Solitario Zinc in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. 6.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Solitario Zinc Company Profile

Solitario Zinc Corp. is a mineral exploration company, which focuses on the acquisition of precious and base metal properties with exploration potential, and the purchase of royalty interests. Its projects include Florida Canyon in Peru, Lik Zinc in Alaska, and La Promesa in Peru. The company was founded on November 15, 1984 and is headquartered in Wheat Ridge, CO.

