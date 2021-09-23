Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report published on Sunday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $155.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $150.00.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Cowen decreased their target price on Canadian National Railway from $114.00 to $110.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Citigroup raised Canadian National Railway from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. TheStreet raised Canadian National Railway from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Desjardins cut their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$147.00 to C$145.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $141.56.

NYSE CNI opened at $115.00 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $111.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.08, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of $98.69 and a 1-year high of $128.41.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.01. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 20.00% and a net margin of 28.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a $0.4827 dividend. This represents a $1.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is currently 48.99%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 22.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,059,332 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,241,343,000 after purchasing an additional 3,803,874 shares during the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lifted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 14.0% in the second quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 12,161,571 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,284,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494,019 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 1.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,673,410 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,126,260,000 after purchasing an additional 174,248 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 11.2% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,833,543 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,155,339,000 after purchasing an additional 886,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 15.8% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,875,479 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $724,703,000 after purchasing an additional 938,367 shares during the last quarter. 56.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

