Stifel Nicolaus Initiates Coverage on Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH)

Stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price indicates a potential upside of 10.70% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on AHH. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Armada Hoffler Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Armada Hoffler Properties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.42.

Armada Hoffler Properties stock opened at $13.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.29. Armada Hoffler Properties has a 52 week low of $8.20 and a 52 week high of $14.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 56.46 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 10.28, a quick ratio of 10.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.18). Armada Hoffler Properties had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 8.73%. On average, equities analysts predict that Armada Hoffler Properties will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 1.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,694,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $155,420,000 after buying an additional 184,360 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Armada Hoffler Properties by 7.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,048,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,676,000 after acquiring an additional 467,980 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 2.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,968,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,453,000 after purchasing an additional 71,818 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 4.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,765,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,196,000 after purchasing an additional 124,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 40.9% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,324,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,613,000 after purchasing an additional 384,454 shares during the period. 64.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Armada Hoffler Properties Company Profile

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc is a real estate company, which develops, builds, owns, and manages institutional-grade office, retail and multifamily properties in the Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through the following segments: Office Real Estate, Retail Real Estate, Multifamily Residential Real Estate, and General Contracting and Real Estate Services.

