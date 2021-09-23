indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) Shares Gap Up to $10.09

indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.09, but opened at $10.89. indie Semiconductor shares last traded at $11.15, with a volume of 5,972 shares traded.

INDI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of indie Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of indie Semiconductor in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of indie Semiconductor in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of indie Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company.

The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.60 and a beta of 0.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.70.

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $9.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.97 million. As a group, analysts expect that indie Semiconductor, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of indie Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in indie Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in indie Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in indie Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in indie Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.82% of the company’s stock.

indie Semiconductor

indie Semiconductor, a fabless semiconductor company, designs and manufactures custom mixed-signal microcontrollers for automotive, medical, industrial, and consumer applications. The company offers custom solutions, standard products, and building blocks. It also integrates analog sub-systems, such as RF transceivers, power management circuitry, and sensor interfaces.

