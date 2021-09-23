Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PLURISTEM THERAPEUTICS INC. is a bio-therapeutics company dedicated to the commercialization of non-personalized (allogeneic) cell therapy products for the treatment of several severe degenerative, ischemic and autoimmune disorders. The Company is developing a pipeline of products, stored ready-to-use, that are derived from the human placenta, a non-controversial source, and not from embryonic stem cells. “

PSTI opened at $2.93 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.15 and a 200-day moving average of $3.89. Pluristem Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.81 and a 52-week high of $11.85.

Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.06). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pluristem Therapeutics will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in Pluristem Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,069 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 3,649 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in Pluristem Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in Pluristem Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.23% of the company’s stock.

About Pluristem Therapeutics

Pluristem Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage company, which engages in cell therapy development. It develops placenta-based cell therapy product candidates for the treatment of multiple ischemic, inflammatory and hematologic conditions. The firm focuses on the development, clinical trials and manufacturing of cell therapeutics and related technologies.

