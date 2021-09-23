Prada (OTCMKTS:PRDSY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Barclays

Equities research analysts at Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Prada (OTCMKTS:PRDSY) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

PRDSY has been the subject of several other reports. Societe Generale raised shares of Prada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Prada from $52.00 to $57.40 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prada has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.40.

Shares of PRDSY opened at $10.98 on Tuesday. Prada has a 1 year low of $7.58 and a 1 year high of $16.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.20.

Prada SpA operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of luxury goods. Its products include leather goods, handbags, footwear, apparel, accessories, eyewear, and fragrances. Its brands include Miu Miu, Church’s, Cas Shoe, and Pasticceria Marchesi. The company was founded by Mario Prada in 1913 and is headquartered in Milan, Italy.

