Reviewing SM Energy (NYSE:SM) and Gulfport Energy (OTCMKTS:GPORQ)

Gulfport Energy (OTCMKTS:GPORQ) and SM Energy (NYSE:SM) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Gulfport Energy and SM Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gulfport Energy -144.45% -93.72% -3.48% SM Energy -45.85% -0.40% -0.15%

This table compares Gulfport Energy and SM Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gulfport Energy $866.54 million 14.58 -$1.63 billion ($3.30) -23.82 SM Energy $1.13 billion 2.45 -$764.61 million ($0.23) -98.96

SM Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Gulfport Energy. SM Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Gulfport Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Gulfport Energy has a beta of 5.51, meaning that its stock price is 451% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SM Energy has a beta of 6.17, meaning that its stock price is 517% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Gulfport Energy and SM Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gulfport Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A SM Energy 1 3 5 0 2.44

SM Energy has a consensus target price of $22.38, indicating a potential downside of 1.69%. Given SM Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe SM Energy is more favorable than Gulfport Energy.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Gulfport Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.1% of SM Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Gulfport Energy shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of SM Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

SM Energy beats Gulfport Energy on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Gulfport Energy Company Profile

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the exploration, development, acquisition, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. Its principal properties include Utica Shale covering an area of approximately 205,000 net reservoir acres primarily located in Eastern Ohio; and SCOOP covering an area of approximately 76,000 net reservoir acres primarily located in Oklahoma. As of December 31, 2020, it had 2.6 trillion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent of proved reserves; proved undeveloped reserves of 7 MMbbl of oil; and 923 Bcf of natural gas and 16 MMbbl of NGL. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. On November 13, 2020, Gulfport Energy Corporation, along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

SM Energy Company Profile

SM Energy Co. is an independent energy company, which is engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operations are located in Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

