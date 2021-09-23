Comparing Orbsat (OTCMKTS:OSAT) & Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC)

Orbsat (OTCMKTS:OSAT) and Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Orbsat and Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orbsat $5.69 million 5.79 -$2.76 million N/A N/A Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. $4.10 billion 0.97 $608.45 million $0.63 7.17

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has higher revenue and earnings than Orbsat.

Profitability

This table compares Orbsat and Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orbsat -74.26% -111.76% -74.06% Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. 14.82% 19.42% 7.53%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Orbsat and Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S., as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Orbsat 0 0 0 0 N/A Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. 0 1 2 0 2.67

Risk and Volatility

Orbsat has a beta of 2.3, meaning that its share price is 130% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a beta of 0.58, meaning that its share price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.2% of Orbsat shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.3% of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. shares are held by institutional investors. 35.8% of Orbsat shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. beats Orbsat on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Orbsat

Orbsat Corp. engages in the provision of satellite based services and solutions for commercial, government and individual users. The firm’s services include satellite communication solutions, emergency location systems, high-speed satellite internet and global asset and personnel monitoring, customized ground station systems and custom product design. It also focuses on the distribution, development and reselling of satellite enabled communications hardware. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Aventura, FL.

About Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.

TURKCELL Iletisim Hizmetleri AS is engages in the provision of communication and technology services. It operates through the following segments: Turkcell Turkey, Turkcell International, and All Other. The Turkcell Turkey segment includes the operations of information and entertainment services in Turkey and Azerbaijan, and of non-group call center. The Turkcell International segment includes the telecommunications operations in a number of emerging market geographies. The All Other segments specialize in consumer financing services, information and entertainment services. The company was founded by Mehmet Ermin Karamehmet and Hüseyin Murat Vargi on October 5, 1993 and is headquartered in Maltepe, Turkey.

