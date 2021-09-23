Brokerages Anticipate Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX) to Announce -$0.10 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX) will announce earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Entera Bio’s earnings. Entera Bio reported earnings of ($0.09) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Entera Bio will report full year earnings of ($0.85) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.91) to ($0.78). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.59) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.61) to ($0.56). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Entera Bio.

Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $0.11 million during the quarter. Entera Bio had a negative return on equity of 161.80% and a negative net margin of 3,414.71%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Entera Bio from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Aegis restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Entera Bio in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Entera Bio from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th.

Shares of ENTX stock opened at $4.83 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.47 million, a P/E ratio of -5.89 and a beta of 1.67. Entera Bio has a 1 year low of $1.01 and a 1 year high of $10.16.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Knoll Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Entera Bio by 38.7% in the second quarter. Knoll Capital Management LLC now owns 2,484,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,856,000 after purchasing an additional 692,912 shares during the period. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Entera Bio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,071,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Entera Bio by 66.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 120,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 48,221 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Entera Bio during the first quarter worth $147,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Entera Bio during the second quarter valued at $105,000. 21.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Entera Bio Company Profile

Entera Bio Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of orally delivered large molecule therapeutics. It develops an oral formulation of parathyroid hormone. The company was founded on June 1, 2010 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

