CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III (NYSE:PRPC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III (NYSE:PRPC) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 197,185 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 132% from the previous session’s volume of 85,139 shares.The stock last traded at $9.77 and had previously closed at $9.77.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 6.95 and a current ratio of 6.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.74.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Antara Capital LP purchased a new position in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,010,000. Water Island Capital LLC purchased a new position in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $473,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $397,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. 46.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

