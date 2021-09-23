Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Shares Gap Down to $9.70

Shares of Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.70, but opened at $9.46. Pharming Group shares last traded at $9.43, with a volume of 1,936 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pharming Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $659.37 million and a PE ratio of 17.60. The company has a current ratio of 5.25, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.84.

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $49.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.13 million. Research analysts forecast that Pharming Group will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pharming Group in the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Pharming Group by 5,208.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Pharming Group by 173.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Pharming Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:PHAR)

Pharming Group N.V., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops products for the treatment of rare diseases and unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's lead product is Ruconest, a recombinant human C1 esterase inhibitor that is used for the treatment of acute hereditary angioedema.

