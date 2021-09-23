Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Shares Gap Down to $9.70

Shares of Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.70, but opened at $9.46. Pharming Group shares last traded at $9.43, with a volume of 1,936 shares.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pharming Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th.
The stock has a market capitalization of $659.37 million and a PE ratio of 17.60. The company has a current ratio of 5.25, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.84.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pharming Group in the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Pharming Group by 5,208.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Pharming Group by 173.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.31% of the company’s stock.
Pharming Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:PHAR)
Pharming Group N.V., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops products for the treatment of rare diseases and unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's lead product is Ruconest, a recombinant human C1 esterase inhibitor that is used for the treatment of acute hereditary angioedema.
