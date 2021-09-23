Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 7,074 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 303,579 shares.The stock last traded at $103.58 and had previously closed at $99.89.

The company has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.81 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $91.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.57.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.10). Sell-side analysts expect that Kodiak Sciences Inc. will post -3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Kodiak Sciences news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker purchased 30,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $94.39 per share, with a total value of $2,896,357.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Jason Ehrlich sold 6,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total value of $599,646.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 271,785 shares of company stock worth $24,288,634 and sold 20,850 shares worth $1,929,320. 39.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 4.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI increased its holdings in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 10.0% during the second quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Parkwood LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 3.3% during the second quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 9,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 4.3% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 7,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 5.7% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 86.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kodiak Sciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:KOD)

Kodiak Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of novel therapies for the treatment of retinal diseases. Its product pipeline includes KSI-301 for wet AMD; KSI-301 for diabetic eye disease; KSI-501 for DME and uveitis; KSI-201 for resistant wet AMD; and KSI-401 for dry AMD.

