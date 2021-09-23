ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY) Shares Gap Down to $27.31

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $27.31, but opened at $25.83. ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF shares last traded at $26.06, with a volume of 656,992 shares.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.92.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UVXY. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 73.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 19,398 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 850.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 19,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 265,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after acquiring an additional 73,077 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 100.6% in the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 16,900 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to one and one-half times (1.5x) the daily performance of the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index. UVXY provides leveraged exposure to the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index, which measures the returns of a portfolio of monthly VIX futures contracts with a weighted average of one month to expiration.

