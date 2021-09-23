Relx (NYSE:RELX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Relx (NYSE:RELX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $34.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.62% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Relx PLC is engaged in providing information solutions. Its products and services comprise intellectual property content delivered through various media, including online, journals and books. The Company’s operating segments consists of Scientific, Technical & Medical, Risk & Business Information; Legal and Exhibitions. RELX PLC, formerly known as Reed Elsevier PLC, is based in LONDON, United Kingdom. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BNP Paribas upgraded Relx from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Relx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Shares of RELX opened at $30.46 on Tuesday. Relx has a 52-week low of $19.52 and a 52-week high of $30.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.78 and its 200-day moving average is $27.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $58.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.86, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.73.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Relx by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,753,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,104,000 after buying an additional 63,461 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Relx by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,835,564 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,624,000 after buying an additional 201,079 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Relx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,187,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Relx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,956,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Relx by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 718,915 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,174,000 after buying an additional 92,046 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.97% of the company’s stock.

RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.

