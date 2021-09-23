Globe Life (NYSE:GL) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Globe Life (NYSE:GL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Globe Life Inc. is a financial services holding company. It operates through its wholly owned subsidiaries providing life insurance, annuity, and supplemental health insurance products. Globe Life Inc., formerly known as Torchmark Corporation, is based in McKinney, Texas. “

Get Globe Life alerts:

GL has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Globe Life from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Globe Life from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Globe Life currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $109.20.

Globe Life stock opened at $87.91 on Monday. Globe Life has a fifty-two week low of $75.39 and a fifty-two week high of $108.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.38.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.03. Globe Life had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 15.55%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.1975 per share. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st.

In related news, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.96, for a total value of $57,973.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,630,769.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert W. Ingram sold 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.38, for a total value of $131,463.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,350 shares of company stock worth $785,545 in the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Globe Life by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in shares of Globe Life during the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Globe Life by 343.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Globe Life during the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Globe Life by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. 73.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Globe Life Company Profile

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

Featured Article: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Globe Life (GL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Globe Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.