ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,440,000 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the August 15th total of 1,800,000 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 972,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 412,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 4,793 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. MYDA Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% in the second quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC now owns 211,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 11,165 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $70,000. 74.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ASLAN Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.13 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $118.91 million, a P/E ratio of -8.24 and a beta of 2.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 18.31 and a current ratio of 18.50. ASLAN Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.42 and a 1 year high of $6.75.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. As a group, equities analysts expect that ASLAN Pharmaceuticals will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aslan Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutics. It focuses on atopic dermatitis, other immunology indications and autoimmune disease. Its pipeline includes varlitinib, ASLAN003, ASLAN004, and AhR Antagonist.

See Also: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASLAN Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.