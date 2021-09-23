Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) to “Hold”

Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Intesa Sanpaolo is a new banking group resulting from the merger between Banca Intesa and Sanpaolo IMI. It has leadership in the Italian market and a strong international presence focussed on Central-Eastern Europe and the Mediterranean basin. Intesa Sanpaolo intends to become a benchmark for the creation of value in the European banking sector. The new Group brings together two major Italian banks with shared values and improves their opportunities for growth as well as enabling enhanced service for retail customers, significant support for development of business customers and an important contribution to growth in all the countries where it operates. “

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ISNPY. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Intesa Sanpaolo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Intesa Sanpaolo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

ISNPY opened at $16.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.83 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.80. Intesa Sanpaolo has a 12-month low of $9.70 and a 12-month high of $18.23.

Intesa Sanpaolo Company Profile

Intesa Sanpaolo SpA engages in the provision of financial products and banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banca dei Territori, IMI Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Private Banking, Asset Management, Insurance, and Corporate Centre. The Banca dei Territori segment oversees the traditional lending and deposit collection activities in Italy.

