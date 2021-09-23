Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $107.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Doximity Inc. provides digital platform for medical professionals. The company’s network members include physicians across all specialties and practice areas. It provide its verified clinical membership with digital tools built for medicine, enabling them to collaborate with colleagues, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, manage their careers and conduct virtual patient visits. Doximity Inc. is based in SAN FRANCISCO. “

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on DOCS. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Doximity in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set an overweight rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Doximity from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Doximity from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Doximity in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Doximity from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $71.88.

DOCS stock opened at $84.29 on Monday. Doximity has a fifty-two week low of $41.17 and a fifty-two week high of $107.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $76.49.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $72.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.41 million. Analysts expect that Doximity will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Anna Bryson sold 23,359 shares of Doximity stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,751,925.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 75,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,643,525. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph B. Kleine sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.77, for a total transaction of $15,154,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,512,609 shares of company stock valued at $122,292,798 over the last quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DOCS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Doximity during the second quarter worth approximately $247,036,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Doximity during the 2nd quarter worth about $96,187,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Doximity during the 2nd quarter worth about $84,272,000. Light Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Doximity in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,115,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Doximity in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,066,000. Institutional investors own 13.04% of the company’s stock.

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

