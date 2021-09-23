Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Luminar Technologies Inc. is an autonomous vehicle sensor and software company. Luminar Technologies, formerly known as Gores Metropoulos Inc., is based in FL, United States. “

Several other research firms have also issued reports on LAZR. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Luminar Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Luminar Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Luminar Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.90.

NASDAQ:LAZR opened at $16.82 on Tuesday. Luminar Technologies has a 52-week low of $9.95 and a 52-week high of $47.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.77.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13). The business had revenue of $6.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.38 million. On average, research analysts predict that Luminar Technologies will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Luminar Technologies news, CEO Austin Russell sold 10,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $220,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Matthew Simoncini purchased 22,727 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.00 per share, for a total transaction of $499,994.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 43.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Luminar Technologies by 81.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Luminar Technologies by 196.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 120,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,932,000 after purchasing an additional 79,876 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in Luminar Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $286,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Luminar Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $80,816,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Luminar Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $266,000. 16.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Luminar Technologies Company Profile

Luminar Technologies, Inc operates as a vehicle sensor and software company for passenger cars and commercial trucks. The company operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Other Component Sales. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells lidar sensors, and related perception and autonomy software solutions for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and other related industries.

