Short Interest in Cairn Energy PLC (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) Rises By 20.8%

Cairn Energy PLC (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, an increase of 20.8% from the August 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

CRNCY opened at $5.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.63 and a beta of 2.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.70. The company has a quick ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 4.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Cairn Energy has a 12-month low of $3.50 and a 12-month high of $6.87.

CRNCY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cairn Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Cairn Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Cairn Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Cairn Energy in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $4.16 price target for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded Cairn Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cairn Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.96.

Cairn Energy Plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Senegal, UK (United Kingdom) & Norway and International. The Senegal segment focuses to have a government-approved exploitation plan. The UK & Norway segment includes exploration activities in the North Sea, Norwegian Sea, and Barents Sea as well as management of the group’s producing assets in the UK North Sea.

