Comparing QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) & Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR)

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) and Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for QIAGEN and Kymera Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score QIAGEN 0 5 7 0 2.58 Kymera Therapeutics 0 2 4 0 2.67

QIAGEN presently has a consensus price target of $53.61, suggesting a potential downside of 2.08%. Kymera Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $76.00, suggesting a potential upside of 21.89%. Given Kymera Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Kymera Therapeutics is more favorable than QIAGEN.

Profitability

This table compares QIAGEN and Kymera Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QIAGEN 21.92% 21.31% 10.34% Kymera Therapeutics -90.50% -21.01% -12.34%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares QIAGEN and Kymera Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio QIAGEN $1.87 billion 6.67 $359.19 million $2.15 25.47 Kymera Therapeutics $34.03 million 93.52 -$45.59 million ($3.15) -19.79

QIAGEN has higher revenue and earnings than Kymera Therapeutics. Kymera Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than QIAGEN, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

52.2% of QIAGEN shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.0% of Kymera Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.0% of QIAGEN shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 23.3% of Kymera Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

QIAGEN beats Kymera Therapeutics on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

QIAGEN Company Profile

QIAGEN NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of sample and assay technology to transform biological samples into valuable molecular insights. It offers bioinformatics, molecular diagnostics, next-gen sequencing, and genomic services. The company was founded by Detlev H. Riesner and Metin Colpan on April 29, 1996 and is headquartered in Venlo, the Netherlands.

Kymera Therapeutics Company Profile

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

