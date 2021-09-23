Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $27.69 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) will announce sales of $27.69 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Orrstown Financial Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $26.98 million to $28.40 million. Orrstown Financial Services reported sales of $27.68 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Orrstown Financial Services will report full-year sales of $114.47 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $113.64 million to $115.30 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $107.17 million, with estimates ranging from $106.30 million to $108.05 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Orrstown Financial Services.

Get Orrstown Financial Services alerts:

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $28.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.03 million. Orrstown Financial Services had a return on equity of 14.14% and a net margin of 26.90%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Orrstown Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd.

Shares of ORRF stock opened at $22.28 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.28 and a 200-day moving average of $23.55. Orrstown Financial Services has a 1-year low of $12.43 and a 1-year high of $25.91. The stock has a market cap of $250.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. This is a boost from Orrstown Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Orrstown Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.16%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 69.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,372 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,202 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 6.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 840,491 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,742,000 after purchasing an additional 48,773 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 18.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 71,890 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 10,959 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 48.8% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,623 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 7,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Orrstown Financial Services by 96.7% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,196 shares of the bank’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 4,520 shares during the period. 42.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Orrstown Financial Services Company Profile

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business financial services. It also offers commercial banking and trust business services which involves accepting demand, time and savings deposits, and granting loans. The company was founded on November 17, 1987 and is headquartered in Shippensburg, PA.

See Also: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Orrstown Financial Services (ORRF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Orrstown Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orrstown Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.