Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $105.00 price target (up from $95.00) on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an outperform rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $100.00 to $99.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Denali Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Denali Therapeutics has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $79.20.

Shares of DNLI opened at $51.98 on Monday. Denali Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $34.20 and a twelve month high of $93.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.60. The firm has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 178.59 and a beta of 1.88.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $22.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.92 million. Denali Therapeutics had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 5.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 292.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Denali Therapeutics will post -1.96 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Carole Ho sold 2,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.58, for a total value of $126,230.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.13, for a total value of $108,506.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 77,558 shares of company stock worth $4,089,797. Corporate insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DNLI. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in Denali Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Denali Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $29,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Denali Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Denali Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Denali Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.66% of the company’s stock.

About Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases. Its product pipeline includes LRRK2, RIPK1, TREM2, and Tau. The company was founded by Ryan J. Watts, Marc Tessier-Lavigne, and Alexander Schuth on October 14, 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

