PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP) Now Covered by BWS Financial

Equities researchers at BWS Financial assumed coverage on shares of PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. BWS Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 53.60% from the company’s current price.

PLXP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of PLx Pharma in a report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PLx Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of PLx Pharma in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.

PLXP stock opened at $18.88 on Tuesday. PLx Pharma has a 52 week low of $3.00 and a 52 week high of $21.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.89 and its 200 day moving average is $13.68. The firm has a market cap of $507.68 million, a P/E ratio of -6.77 and a beta of 5.11.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MSD Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of PLx Pharma during the first quarter valued at $16,931,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PLx Pharma by 4.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 947,301 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,073,000 after purchasing an additional 38,665 shares during the last quarter. Maven Securities LTD purchased a new position in shares of PLx Pharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,520,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PLx Pharma in the first quarter worth $4,099,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of PLx Pharma by 56.0% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 414,186 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,716,000 after acquiring an additional 148,724 shares during the period. 32.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PLx Pharma, Inc is a late-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of technology platform for approved drugs. It offers PLxGuard delivery system, which uses surface acting lipids, such as phospholipids and free fatty acids, to modify the physiochemical properties of various drugs with a targeted release to select portions of the gastrointestinal (GI) tract.

