PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Raised to Buy at Truist

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) was upgraded by stock analysts at Truist from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $50.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $44.00. Truist’s price target points to a potential upside of 17.26% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut PacWest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.50.

Get PacWest Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PACW opened at $42.64 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.60. PacWest Bancorp has a one year low of $15.62 and a one year high of $46.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.54. PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 39.30% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The firm had revenue of $306.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PacWest Bancorp will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 15.9% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,341,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,201,000 after buying an additional 183,794 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 33.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 319,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,140,000 after buying an additional 80,702 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $9,168,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 115.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 509,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,976,000 after purchasing an additional 272,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 110,455.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 22,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 22,091 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

About PacWest Bancorp

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. Through the Pacific Western Bank, it offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses.

Featured Story: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for PacWest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PacWest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.