Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) PT Raised to C$2,400.00

Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) had its price target hoisted by Scotiabank from C$2,100.00 to C$2,400.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CNSWF has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Constellation Software from C$1,900.00 to C$2,100.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Constellation Software from C$2,000.00 to C$2,300.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,000.00 to C$2,100.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $2,166.67.

Shares of CNSWF opened at $1,704.75 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $36.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.13 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,650.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,527.16. Constellation Software has a 1-year low of $1,003.35 and a 1-year high of $1,841.66.

Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($6.74) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter. Constellation Software had a return on equity of 55.12% and a net margin of 7.75%.

Constellation Software Company Profile

Constellation Software, Inc is a holding company, which acquires, manages and builds vertical market software businesses. It operates through the following segments: Public and Private Sector. The Public Sector segment focuses on government and government related customers. The Private Sector segment includes business units focused on commercial customers.

