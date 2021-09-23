Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates Buy Rating for Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN)

Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research note issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Shares of NOVN opened at $8.40 on Tuesday. Novan has a one year low of $4.33 and a one year high of $25.90. The company has a market cap of $158.03 million, a P/E ratio of -3.67 and a beta of -0.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.11.

Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.14. Novan had a negative net margin of 759.49% and a negative return on equity of 274.05%. The business had revenue of $0.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.84 million. Equities analysts expect that Novan will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOVN. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Novan by 18.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,183,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after acquiring an additional 187,854 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Novan by 5.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 300,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 16,273 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Novan in the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Novan in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,849,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Novan in the first quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.83% of the company’s stock.

About Novan

Novan, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in leveraging nitric oxide’s natural antiviral and immunomodulatory mechanisms of action to treat dermatological and oncovirus-mediated diseases. Its products pipeline include SB204, SB206, SB208, and SB414. The company was founded by Mark Schoenfisch and Nathan Stasko in 2006 and is headquartered in Morrisville, NC.

