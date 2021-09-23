HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME)

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) in a research note published on Monday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $44.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on ZYME. Raymond James set a $74.00 price target on Zymeworks and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zymeworks from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $50.13.

Get Zymeworks alerts:

NYSE ZYME opened at $31.10 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.75. Zymeworks has a twelve month low of $24.82 and a twelve month high of $59.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.15 and a beta of 0.98.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by ($0.26). Zymeworks had a negative net margin of 1,073.23% and a negative return on equity of 57.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zymeworks will post -4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Ali Tehrani sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $136,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,125 shares in the company, valued at $9,508,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 5.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Zymeworks by 32.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,316,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,363,000 after purchasing an additional 574,073 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Zymeworks by 2.4% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 322,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,183,000 after purchasing an additional 7,547 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its stake in Zymeworks by 3.7% in the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 17,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Zymeworks by 43.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC grew its stake in Zymeworks by 21.2% in the second quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,380,000 after purchasing an additional 350,000 shares in the last quarter. 77.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zymeworks Company Profile

Zymeworks, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of biotherapeutics. Its product, ZW25 and ZW49 are a bispecific antibody that cans two non-overlapping epitopes. The company was founded by Anthony Fejes, J. Haig deB Farris, Nick Bedford, Ali Tehrani and Andrew S.

Read More: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Receive News & Ratings for Zymeworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zymeworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.