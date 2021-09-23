Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) Given New $28.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) had its price target decreased by Needham & Company LLC from $33.00 to $28.00 in a report released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet cut Personalis from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on Personalis from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PSNL opened at $20.66 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $917.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.66 and a beta of 1.50. Personalis has a 1-year low of $16.54 and a 1-year high of $53.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.65 and its 200 day moving average is $22.39.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $21.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.15 million. Personalis had a negative return on equity of 18.51% and a negative net margin of 60.87%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Personalis will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Aaron Tachibana sold 3,152 shares of Personalis stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total value of $66,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John Stephen West sold 110,000 shares of Personalis stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.54, for a total value of $2,479,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 122,787 shares of company stock worth $2,753,745. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Personalis by 10.4% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 117,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,881,000 after purchasing an additional 11,071 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Personalis by 12.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,604,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,092,000 after buying an additional 294,905 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Personalis by 1,234.6% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 130,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,203,000 after buying an additional 120,388 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC raised its stake in Personalis by 72.9% during the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 139,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,434,000 after buying an additional 58,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Personalis by 1.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 82,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

About Personalis

Personalis, Inc engages in the provision of genomic sequencing and analytics solutions to support the development of personalized cancer vaccines and other next-generation cancer immunotherapies. The company was founded by Euan A. Ashley, Michael Snyder, Atul J. Butte, John S. West, and Russ B. Altman in 2011 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

