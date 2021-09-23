Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $30.00 target price on the pipeline company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “MPLX is least exposed to commodity price fluctuations since the partnership generates stable fee-based revenues from diverse midstream energy assets via long-term contracts. It is constructing the Wink-to-Webster pipeline that will transport crude to the Texas Gulf coast from the Permian basin, securing additional cashflow. Strong and stable operations will back the partnership to persistently grow its distributable cash flow. The partnership is constructing the Wink-to-Webster pipeline that will transport crude to the Texas Gulf coast from the Permian basin, capitalizing on the Permian bottleneck problem. However, the partnership’s significant reliance on debt capital is concerning. This can hurt the partnership's financial flexibility. Lower production volumes have been hurting the partnership’s Gathering & Processing segment.”

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Mplx from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Mplx from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Mplx from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and issued a $27.96 price target (up from $27.00) on shares of Mplx in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Mplx from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.87.

Shares of NYSE MPLX opened at $28.23 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.95 billion, a PE ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Mplx has a 1 year low of $15.05 and a 1 year high of $31.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.13 and its 200-day moving average is $27.98.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.66. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Mplx had a net margin of 30.35% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mplx will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.6875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.74%. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 112.70%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Mplx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mplx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new stake in Mplx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Mplx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mplx in the second quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.97% of the company’s stock.

About Mplx

MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets; and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Logistics and Storage (L&S), and Gathering and Processing (G&P) segments. The Logistics and Storage segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products and water.

