Orion Group’s (ORN) Buy Rating Reiterated at Noble Financial

Noble Financial reiterated their buy rating on shares of Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $9.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ORN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Orion Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. B. Riley cut shares of Orion Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $7.50 to $5.50 in a report on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of NYSE:ORN opened at $5.07 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.71. Orion Group has a one year low of $2.61 and a one year high of $6.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.97.

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.03). Orion Group had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The business had revenue of $145.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.95 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Orion Group will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Orion Group during the first quarter worth about $4,477,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its position in Orion Group by 194.3% during the first quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 148,549 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $887,000 after buying an additional 98,072 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Orion Group by 257.1% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 86,480 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 62,261 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Orion Group by 62.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 60,142 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 23,195 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in Orion Group by 55.0% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 392,782 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,384,000 after buying an additional 139,432 shares during the period. 60.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Orion Group Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of specialty construction services in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors. It operates through the Marine and Concrete segments. The Marine segment includes the restoration, maintenance, dredging, and repair of marine transportation facilities, pipelines, bridges and causeways and environmental structures.

