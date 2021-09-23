Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) Price Target Increased to $70.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) had its price objective hoisted by Jefferies Financial Group from $55.00 to $70.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intra-Cellular Therapies has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $43.71.

NASDAQ ITCI opened at $37.17 on Monday. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a one year low of $22.92 and a one year high of $44.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of -12.19 and a beta of 1.29.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.06). Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 425.79% and a negative return on equity of 37.50%. The business had revenue of $20.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.04 million. The firm’s revenue was up 952.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Intra-Cellular Therapies will post -3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 55.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,781 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 22,145 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,321 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS.

