Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Price Target Lowered to $190.00 at Truist Securities

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) had its price objective decreased by Truist Securities from $212.00 to $190.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Truist Securities currently has a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Five9 from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Five9 from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Five9 to a hold rating and set a $213.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Roth Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of Five9 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered Five9 from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the company from $210.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $198.30.

FIVN opened at $171.04 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -240.90 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 4.80 and a quick ratio of 4.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $183.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $175.89. Five9 has a 1-year low of $120.66 and a 1-year high of $211.68.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The software maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $143.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.46 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 9.11% and a negative return on equity of 2.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Five9 will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.87, for a total transaction of $2,173,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,816 shares in the company, valued at $15,442,437.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.78, for a total transaction of $1,150,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 195,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,446,195.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,582 shares of company stock valued at $10,074,613. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Five9 by 36.0% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 189 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. lifted its position in Five9 by 0.7% in the second quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 8,747 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in Five9 by 1.3% in the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 4,780 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $920,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Five9 by 5.2% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,436 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Five9 by 10.6% in the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,523 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. 98.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

