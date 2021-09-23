The ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) Upgraded at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of The ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $17.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $12.00. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for The ONE Group Hospitality’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of The ONE Group Hospitality from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. TheStreet upgraded The ONE Group Hospitality from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The ONE Group Hospitality from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.50.

STKS opened at $10.94 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $348.61 million, a PE ratio of 47.57 and a beta of 2.62. The ONE Group Hospitality has a 12-month low of $1.85 and a 12-month high of $13.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

The ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.08. The ONE Group Hospitality had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 32.54%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The ONE Group Hospitality will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jonathan Segal sold 5,403 shares of The ONE Group Hospitality stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total value of $59,595.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 23.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in The ONE Group Hospitality by 572.4% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 78,857 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 67,130 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The ONE Group Hospitality during the 1st quarter worth approximately $880,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of The ONE Group Hospitality during the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its stake in shares of The ONE Group Hospitality by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 44,525 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 6,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of The ONE Group Hospitality during the 1st quarter worth approximately $150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.39% of the company’s stock.

About The ONE Group Hospitality

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc engages in the development, owning, and management of restaurants and lounges. It operates through the following segments: STK, Kona Grill, ONE Hospitality and Corporate. The STK segment consists of the results of operations from STK restaurant locations, competing in the full-service dining industry, as well as management, license.

