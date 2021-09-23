Barclays Reaffirms “Equal Weight” Rating for Acciona (OTCMKTS:ACXIF)

Barclays restated their equal weight rating on shares of Acciona (OTCMKTS:ACXIF) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of Acciona in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Acciona in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of ACXIF opened at $167.65 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $161.48 and its 200-day moving average is $162.12. Acciona has a 12 month low of $102.59 and a 12 month high of $179.10.

Acciona SA is a holding company, which engages in development and management of infrastructure and renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: Energy, Infrastructure, and Other Activities. The Energy segment includes industrial and commercial activities of the electricity business ranging from the construction of wind farms to the generation, distribution and retailing of various energy sources.

